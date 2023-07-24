Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.42

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.42 and last traded at $126.39, with a volume of 200215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.