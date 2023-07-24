Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 146 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $282.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $282.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

