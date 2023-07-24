Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.