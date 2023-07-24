Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 4.2%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.50. 2,083,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,406,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after buying an additional 5,284,411 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 4,668,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.