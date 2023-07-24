Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.29.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARR traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,149. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.48 million, a P/E ratio of -302.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 235.80 and a quick ratio of 102.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

