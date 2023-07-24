Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MO opened at $45.59 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

