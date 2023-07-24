AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of AMC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.94. 210,879,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,231,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock valued at $60,248,246. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

