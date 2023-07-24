American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.94.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

AXP stock opened at $167.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

