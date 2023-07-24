Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.33. 307,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

