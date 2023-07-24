Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $62.45

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

