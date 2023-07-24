Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $62.45

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Analyst Recommendations for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

