Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.20 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.08.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

