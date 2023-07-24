Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 24th (BCDA, BMEA, EEX, FOUR, HWM, KOD, LCTX, PKX, SNDX, SOFI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 24th:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of. Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

