Analyzing Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) and Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for M.D.C. and Countryside Partnerships, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M.D.C. 1 2 1 0 2.00 Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

M.D.C. currently has a consensus target price of $36.83, suggesting a potential downside of 21.75%. Countryside Partnerships has a consensus target price of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,035.14%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than M.D.C..

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M.D.C. $5.72 billion 0.60 $562.14 million $6.73 6.99 Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares M.D.C. and Countryside Partnerships’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

Profitability

This table compares M.D.C. and Countryside Partnerships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M.D.C. 8.99% 16.34% 9.31% Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of M.D.C. shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of M.D.C. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M.D.C. beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M.D.C.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

