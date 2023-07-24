Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,500 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.15. 1,654,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

