Anson Funds Management LP Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.69. 1,386,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

