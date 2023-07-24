APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $51.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. 1,009,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.50.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in APA by 7,035.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

