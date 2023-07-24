Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.99

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 56276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.