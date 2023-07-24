Aragon Price Reaches $3.99 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00013708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $172.23 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

