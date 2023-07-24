Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Archer Aviation worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 182.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

