Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

