Argus Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $14.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Argus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

