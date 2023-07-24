Ariose Capital Management Ltd Trims Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977,395 shares during the quarter. KE makes up about 2.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 118,905 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,041. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

