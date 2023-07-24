Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities downgraded Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE:ATZ opened at C$26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.99.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 0.9040216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.