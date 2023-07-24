Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.
A number of research analysts have commented on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities downgraded Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Aritzia Trading Down 3.2 %
TSE:ATZ opened at C$26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.99.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
