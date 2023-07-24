Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.27

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002117 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002829 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,473,646 coins and its circulating supply is 174,474,434 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

