Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New $563 Billion Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,807,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,039,000 after acquiring an additional 690,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. 1,722,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

