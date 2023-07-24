Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,167,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.80. The stock had a trading volume of 82,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,217. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $326.19 and a twelve month high of $429.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

