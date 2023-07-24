Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.35 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $190.03 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

