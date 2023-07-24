Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Purchased by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Avid Technology worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 690,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 118,110 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 691,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

