Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $371.50 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600,550 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 10.21% of Copa worth $371,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.11.

Copa stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 166,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,954. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

