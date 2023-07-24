Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $855.46 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.54% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $855,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,719,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,199,035. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

