Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 588,271 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,946,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,271 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $624,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

META stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.64. 8,804,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,615,900. The stock has a market cap of $749.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

