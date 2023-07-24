Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Moneda USA Inc.

Moneda USA Inc. reduced its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia comprises about 17.6% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $8,641,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,485,000 after purchasing an additional 271,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.6959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIB. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Bancolombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

