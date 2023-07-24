Bank of America Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $316.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $319.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $295.61 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day moving average is $281.11. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

