Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s previous close.

Bank7 Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $233.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,649 shares of company stock valued at $176,170 in the last 90 days. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

