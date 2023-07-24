Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01. Banner has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $75.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 162.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

