Barclays Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $117.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

