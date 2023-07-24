Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE B opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,458,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

