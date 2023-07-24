Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-$1.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.99 billion-$11.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.93 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.01-$7.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 2,453,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,084. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

