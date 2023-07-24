Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $305.00 at Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $282.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.14 and a 200-day moving average of $250.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $282.25.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

