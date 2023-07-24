Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.59. 145,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. Belden has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Belden by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Belden by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.