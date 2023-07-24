Benchmark Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $205.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.04.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.40. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

