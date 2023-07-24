BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $437,082.16

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $360.72 million and $437,082.16 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,046.19 or 1.00140813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00021029 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002293 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,784.66899448 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $449,844.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

