BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.73

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 680904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.