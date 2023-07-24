BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.73

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 680904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

