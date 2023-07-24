BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.73

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEARGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 680904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

