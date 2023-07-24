Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.29.

Blink Charging Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 145.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,992,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,830,379.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 19,486 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $130,361.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,913,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,178,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,992,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,830,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,262 shares of company stock valued at $277,011,836. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

