BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,069.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.00812895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00121935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030998 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.