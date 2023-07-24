BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $101.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

