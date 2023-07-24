Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

