Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.