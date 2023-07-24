Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 5,471 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 12.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.45% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $96,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

