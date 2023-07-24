Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Lowers Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.42% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter worth $28,064,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 104,639 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 390,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

FMAY stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

