Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $205.99 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.